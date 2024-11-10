 />
People should not be threatened in the name of Waqf claims, says Navya Haridas

Updated - November 10, 2024 09:49 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
NDA candidate Navya Haridas holding discussions with priests during her electoral campaign in Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency on November 10. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Navya Haridas, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, has slammed the recent Waqf notices issued to over a dozen families in Thalappuzha near Mananthavadi. She said people should not be threatened in the name of Waqf claims and stressed the need for strong response to such threats.

Ms. Haridas stated that the issue of Waqf evictions is no longer confined to a specific region but has become a statewide concern. She added that any attempts to seize traditionally held family lands through Waqf claims would face both legal and political resistance.

She criticised the Waqf movement, accusing it of creating division among the peaceful people of Wayanad. Ms. Haridas urged the Congress and the CPI(M) to respond to these incidents. The parties had recently passed a resolution against amendments to Waqf laws.

During her visit to the Tiruvambady constituency, Ms. Haridas also held discussions with Christian priests about the Waqf issue while visiting local churches.

Published - November 10, 2024 09:47 pm IST

