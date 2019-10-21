People shifted from marooned houses

Pathanamthitta witnessed heavy downpour from Sunday evening, posing landslip threat to the hilly tracts of Konni and Ranni on Monday.

Thirty-three persons belonging to 11 families at the IHDP Colony at Ponthanamkuzhy Muruppu in Konni were shifted to a nearby tuition centre following a landslip near their houses on Monday morning.

The Valiyathodu stream at Kalanjoor breached its banks and inundated 15 houses. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued people trapped inside houses. All were shifted to a relief camp at a nearby anganwadi.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel shifted 21 people from eight houses of Kuttimon colony at Kalanjoor after they were flooded in the heavy rains that lashed the area around 4.30 a.m.

Heavy rain with thunder and lightning has been predicted in the next 36 hours. Orange alert has been declared in the district for Tuesday. The district administration has warned of landslips in the hilly areas and flooding of low lying areas in the district.

The Water Resources Department has kept open the shutters of the Maniyar barrage in view of the very high inflow into it from the catchment areas. The District Disaster Management Authority has cautioned the people residing on the banks of the Kakkattar and Pampa of the chances of flash floods.