People search to commence in the Wayanad landslides-hit zone on Friday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would allow people to search the Mundakkai and Chooralmala disaster zones on Friday.

Survivors, next of kin of victims and Central and State forces will search. He said the move would help survivors identify their destroyed homes’ locations. Rescue workers would help them retrieve valuables and documents, if any, from ground zero.

The government would transport them to disaster zones in commandeered private vehicles.

Search to continue

Mr. Vijayan said the government would continue the search and rescue operations. The administration would leave no stone unturned to locate missing persons and retrieve bodies to give their families closure. However, the search has to conclude, and rehabilitation should begin soon.

He added that the Cabinet subcommittee would take a decision after striking a consensus with all stakeholders.

Death toll

Mr. Vijayan pegged the official death toll in the Wayanad landslides at 225 on Thursday.

He said search and rescue teams recovered 148 bodies from the Meppadi region and 77 from downstream Nilambur in the Malappuram district.

The emergency responders also recovered 30 body parts from Meppadi. They recovered 165 body parts found washed upon either bank of the Chaliyar River.

He said the district administration treated a dismembered body as a dead person only if it retained 9% of its organs and limbs.

Mr. Vijayan said the massive earthfall had dismembered its victims. “Emergency responders recovered the body parts of the same individual from different and often far-flung locations,” he said.

He said the district administration had sent the parts for DNA examination so they could identify dismembered bodies. The government has published a list of 131 missing persons. Mr. Vijayan said the list could grow.

Forensic doctors have autopsied 225 dead bodies and 195 body parts so far. Relatives have claimed 178 dead bodies and identified two body parts as belonging to the next of their kin.

Mr. Vjayan said the district administration hds admitted 1,942 people to relief camps. These include 641 families, 735 men, 743 women, and 464 children.

