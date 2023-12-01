People savouring governance, says Pinarayi

December 01, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Palakkad district leg of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s ongoing Navakerala Sadas began on Friday morning with the State Cabinet’s breakfast meeting with invited guests at Kolappully near Shoranur.

Addressing the elite gathering at Palliyali Auditorium, Kolappully, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Cabinet outreach programme being held was to help the people experience the taste of governance.

Art for tourism

Mr. Vijayan said that the government will consider setting up an art centre in Shoranur. Tholpavakkoothu artiste Ramachandra Pulavar demanded that art forms, such as Pavakkoothu, Kanyarkali and Poothanthira, be used for tourism promotion.

The Chief Minister said that efforts were on to convert the higher education institutions into centres of excellence by providing better infrastructure and facilities. “This is the only way to retain the youth and to attract students from other countries,” he said.

He said prices of commodities were the lowest in Kerala in comparison to other States. According to him, price rise is natural and it cannot be prevented. But strengthening the public distribution system is a way out to control the price rise, he said.

Addressing a larger gathering at Chalissery later as part of the Navakerala Sadas of Thrithala constituency, Mr. Vijayan said that the swelling crowds were testimony to the fact that the future of Kerala was in safe hands.

Minister for Excise M.B. Rajesh presided over the function. Minister for Port and Museum Ahamed Devarkovil, Minister for Industry P. Rajeeve, and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil spoke.

Pattambi meet

The Cabinet outreach programme of Pattambi constituency took place at Government SNGS College ground, Pattambi. Apart from the Chief Minister, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, and Minister for the Welfare of SC-ST and Other Backward Communities K. Radhakrishnan addressed the crowds. Mohammed Muhsin, MLA, presided over the function.

Mr. Vijayan said that the huge people’s turnout had disturbed Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, and that her criticism of the State government was from that feeling. He said that the people’s turnout was a clear message for his government to go ahead with its plans and projects of development.

Inaugurating the programme of the Shoranur constituency at Cherpulassery later, the Chief Minister assured the paddy farmers that a permanent solution was being chalked out for their problems. “We are working out for a lasting solution. We will address the woes of the paddy farmers,” he said.

P. Mammikutty, MLA, presided over the function. Minister for Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine and Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas spoke.

The Chief Minister later addressed a massive gathering at Chinakkathur, marking the outreach programme of Ottapalam constituency. K. Premkumar, MLA, presided over the function.

