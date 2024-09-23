People returning from Mpox-hit countries told to contact health centres in case of symptoms

The Kerala Health department has directed that people returning to the State from countries where Mpox has been reported should get in touch with the health-care centre in their neighbourhood without delay if they develop any symptoms of the disease.

While seeking treatment, they should provide their travel history and other possible details to the doctor.

Special surveillance arrangements have been made at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. People who come into the State from countries where Mpox has been reported should inform the airport surveillance counter if they develop any symptoms. All arrangements as per the standard operating procedure, including isolation, sample collection and treatment, have been ensured at the airport, the District Medical Officer has said. Field-level surveillance has also been strengthened.

Symptoms

Fever, intense headache, backpain, muscle pain and fatigue are the initial symptoms of Mpox. The most characteristic symptoms appear one week after the fever, when pus-filled vesicles and red rashes appear all over the body, especially the face, insides of the palms and feet, mouth and genitals.

Mpox spreads through very close contact or interaction with patients, skin-to-skin contact and sexual contact. Sharing of bed linen or articles used by patients such as mobile, clothes and glass/plate can also lead to the spread.

Those who interact with Mpox patients, especially health-care workers, without adequate personal protection are at risk of contracting the infection. Caregivers/nurses involved in the care of suspected/confirmed patients should take extreme precautions while handling the body fluids of the patients.

For more details, contact the DISHA helpline :104/1056/0471-2552056 or the control room (DMO Office ) at 90720 55900.

