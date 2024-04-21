People put more trust in Left than in Congress, says K. Radhakrishnan

April 21, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Palakkad

Perhaps for the first time in recent political history of Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] has fielded a Minister to contest a Lok Sabha seat. K. Radhakrishnan, Kerala’s Minister for Devaswoms and Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, is the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the Alathur constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party is heavily pinning its hopes on the winnability quotient of Mr. Radhakrishnan to wrest the Alathur seat. Its former two-time MP in the Lower House, P.K. Biju, lost to the Congress candidate Ramya Haridas by a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes in the 2019 general elections.

A former Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 2016 to 2011, Mr. Radhakrishnan is no stranger to electoral politics, having romped home in all six elections he had contested before. However, this marks his maiden attempt for a Lok Sabha seat.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Radhakrishnan speaks about various aspects, including his chances of victory in the Lok Sabha elections and the perceived anti-incumbency against the LDF government in Kerala.

On what might have prompted the party to nominate you, a Cabinet Minister, to contest from Alathur, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that a major factor was that the party leadership wanted to increase representation of Left MPs in Parliament. “ And, Kerala is one of the States where Left parties are politically strong and the prospect of winning is quite high, ‘‘ he added.

LDF’s proactive steps

Speaking about the anti-incumbency sentiment working against the CPI(M)-led LDF government, given that the coalition is in power for the second consecutive term in Kerala, he said that perception was “misconceived.” People place more trust in the Left than in the Congress party because they recognise the LDF government’s proactive measures to protect them during any crisis.

Kerala has witnessed advancements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure over the past seven years. Even Central agencies have also acknowledged the State’s progress. The State consistently ranks first in various indicators compared to other States. “Though perhaps initially skeptical, people now believe in the LDF government’s ability to fulfil its promises. The Supreme Court has noted that the Centre was hindering the State by withholding funds for pensions, welfare schemes, and paddy procurement reimbursements,” Mr. Radhakrishnan pointed out.

Pro-Left sentiment

Asked to evaluate the performance of the incumbent MP (Ramya Haridas) during the last five years, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that, “In all the elections I have contested, I have refrained from commenting on Opposition candidates. It is for the people to decide on the performance of their elected representative.”

However, he said that it was a fact that the last time, multiple factors worked in favour of the Congress nominees, including the candidacy of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, resulting in that party securing more votes from minorities due to the anti-BJP sentiment. “At present, the political climate is advantageous for the Left in Kerala, “ he said.