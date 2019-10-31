People plan indefinite stir against petroleum storage in Payyanur

The action committee of environmental activists and local residents have announced an indefinite agitation from November 1 in protest against the ongoing work to acquire land for the proposed petroleum storage project at Kandankali near Payyanur.

T. P. Padmanabhan, chairman, Kandankali Petroleum Padhathi Virudha Janakiya Samarasamithi Payyanur, said the government had proposed to acquire 86 acres of land for the proposed terminal being started by the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and the Indian Oil Corporation. The facility was expected to ease the supply requirements for districts in central and northern Kerala

He said that though the District Collector had written to the State government about the strong local opposition to the project during a public hearing, steps to acquire land for the project were under way. The project would completely destroy the wetland, vegetation and the water bodies here, he said adding that filling of the land would cause flooding in nearby areas during the rains.

He said that when the government was steadily shifting towards bringing electrical vehicles on the road, constructing such a huge facility to store 7 lakh litres of fuel would be a waste.

The anti-endosulfan crusader, Leela Kumari Amma, would inaugurate the indefinite stir at the venue in front of the special tahsildar’s office in Payyanur.