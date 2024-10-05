People of Kerala, TN lauded for stopping NDA from winning thumping majority

Former Madras High Court judge K. Chandru has praised the people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for stopping the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from winning a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

The people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu should be congratulated for defeating communal forces in the elections. The significant election verdict has allowed the Narendra Modi government to survive on the support of alliance partners, including the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal (United), Mr. Chandru said at the equality conference organised by the Forum for Gender Equality Among Muslims on October 5 (Saturday).

Maintaining that the law should be the same for men and women, as enshrined in the Constitution, Mr. Chandru criticised the Centre for its position that the Women’s Reservation Bill would be implemented only after 2029, following a delimitation exercise based on figures from the first Census conducted after the Act was enacted. “This means the Prime Minister is setting it aside to win the next general elections,” he said.

Communist Party of India leader Annie Raja accused the NDA government of attempting to divide people based on religion. She claimed that BJP-ruled states had enacted laws specifically targeting minorities, particularly Muslims, even as the Law Commission of India sought suggestions from the public and recognised religious organisations regarding the Uniform Civil Code proposals. “The fascist rule at the Centre has been trying to erode secular credentials, despite the Constitution’s assurance that people can pursue their religious beliefs,” she said.

Ms. Raja said that the issue of gender equality among women was not confined to the Muslim community, as women of other religions also faced similar challenges. “It is the responsibility of all of us to extend support to Muslim women fighting for timely reforms in the Muslim Personal Law,” she said.

