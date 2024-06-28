People of Kasaragod can use KASP beneficiary card in Mangaluru hospitals too: Veena

Beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat – Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (KASP) can seek free medical care from hospitals empanelled under the respective State’s Ayushman Bharat scheme anywhere in the country.

Hence, the people of Kasaragod, many of whom depend on hospitals in Mangaluru just across the Karnataka border for medical care, can utilise their KASP beneficiary card and get free medical care under Karnataka’s Ayushman Bharat scheme from hospitals that State has empanelled, Health Minister Veena George said in the House on Friday.

She was replying to a calling attention motion moved by A.K.M. Ashraf, who said it was important that the government empanelled hospitals in Mangaluru under KASP, so that the people in Kasaragod could benefit. He pointed out that the government needed to settle the KASP claim arrears of private hospitals so that treatment was not denied to people.

Ms. George said Yenepoya Medical College across Karnataka border in Mangaluru had also been empanelled under KASP as a large number of people in Kasaragod, especially endosulfan victims, seemed to be depending on this medical college for treatment.

Ms. George said the government’s endeavour was to bring ‘out of pocket’ expenditure in the State further. Ever since AB-KASP was started in 2021-22, the number of beneficiaries or card holders availing free treatment under the scheme had gone up from 2.62 lakh to 6.39 lakh in 2023-24. In 2024-25 till date, the beneficiaries who had sought free care under KASP was 1.07 lakh.

KASP offered a treatment coverage of ₹5 lakh annually to 42.45 lakh vulnerable families in the State. However, the Centre’s contribution, at a premium of ₹631/person/year, would cover only 23 lakh plus BPL families. The addition of the rest of the families, by bearing the expense of the premium amount, was the State’s own decision.

Ms. George said the government was paying off the KASP arrears due to private hospitals and that this year, ₹444 crore had been paid to private hospitals as part of the KASP arrears payment.