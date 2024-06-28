GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People of Kasaragod can use KASP beneficiary card in Mangaluru hospitals too: Veena

Published - June 28, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat – Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (KASP) can seek free medical care from hospitals empanelled under the respective State’s Ayushman Bharat scheme anywhere in the country.

Hence, the people of Kasaragod, many of whom depend on hospitals in Mangaluru just across the Karnataka border for medical care, can utilise their KASP beneficiary card and get free medical care under Karnataka’s Ayushman Bharat scheme from hospitals that State has empanelled, Health Minister Veena George said in the House on Friday.

She was replying to a calling attention motion moved by A.K.M. Ashraf, who said it was important that the government empanelled hospitals in Mangaluru under KASP, so that the people in Kasaragod could benefit. He pointed out that the government needed to settle the KASP claim arrears of private hospitals so that treatment was not denied to people.

Ms. George said Yenepoya Medical College across Karnataka border in Mangaluru had also been empanelled under KASP as a large number of people in Kasaragod, especially endosulfan victims, seemed to be depending on this medical college for treatment.

Ms. George said the government’s endeavour was to bring ‘out of pocket’ expenditure in the State further. Ever since AB-KASP was started in 2021-22, the number of beneficiaries or card holders availing free treatment under the scheme had gone up from 2.62 lakh to 6.39 lakh in 2023-24. In 2024-25 till date, the beneficiaries who had sought free care under KASP was 1.07 lakh.

KASP offered a treatment coverage of ₹5 lakh annually to 42.45 lakh vulnerable families in the State. However, the Centre’s contribution, at a premium of ₹631/person/year, would cover only 23 lakh plus BPL families. The addition of the rest of the families, by bearing the expense of the premium amount, was the State’s own decision.

Ms. George said the government was paying off the KASP arrears due to private hospitals and that this year, ₹444 crore had been paid to private hospitals as part of the KASP arrears payment.

Related Topics

Kerala / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.