People of Angel valley to get title deeds soon: Revenue Minister

January 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Holding that the title deed issue in Angel Valley area will be resolved soon, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said steps are on to allot the document to at least 1,500 people in the location.

Inaugurating the newly established smart village office at Koottickal, the Minister attributed the delay in resolving the title deed issue in the region to a delay in fixing the boundaries between the Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts. The Revenue department has now completed the demarcation by conducting a joint inspection of the area by a team comprising the survey deputy directors of all the three districts and the Divisional Forest Officer concerned.

