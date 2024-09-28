ADVERTISEMENT

People living in coastal region facing rights violations, says vicar general

Published - September 28, 2024 12:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Latin Catholic Association activists at a meeting in Kochi on Friday to declare solidarity with people from Pallipuram panchayat in Munambam who are facing eviction threat. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Vicar general of the Kottapuram Diocese Msgr. Rocky Roby Kalathil has said that people living in the coastal region are facing grave human rights violations. He was opening a meeting at High Court Junction on Friday to affirm solidarity with people from Pallipuram panchayat in Munambam who are facing eviction threat due to the Wakf Board’s alleged contention that it was its land.

The meeting was organised by the State committee of the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) in association with the Kottapuram Diocese. The land purchased by members of over 600 families belonging to the coastal community finds mention in the assets of the Board. This apart, litigation regarding the land is pending, with the result that the land owners are unable to sell their property for urgent needs or to avail themselves of loans with the said land as security. This in turn has forced them to take loans at prohibitive interest rates.

Assuring all help to the affected people, Hibi Eden, MP, called upon members of the public to identify those trying to create divisions in society. KLCA State president Sherry J. Thomas presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US