People living in coastal region facing rights violations, says vicar general

Vicar general of the Kottapuram Diocese Msgr. Rocky Roby Kalathil has said that people living in the coastal region are facing grave human rights violations. He was opening a meeting at High Court Junction on Friday to affirm solidarity with people from Pallipuram panchayat in Munambam who are facing eviction threat due to the Wakf Board’s alleged contention that it was its land.

The meeting was organised by the State committee of the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) in association with the Kottapuram Diocese. The land purchased by members of over 600 families belonging to the coastal community finds mention in the assets of the Board. This apart, litigation regarding the land is pending, with the result that the land owners are unable to sell their property for urgent needs or to avail themselves of loans with the said land as security. This in turn has forced them to take loans at prohibitive interest rates.

Assuring all help to the affected people, Hibi Eden, MP, called upon members of the public to identify those trying to create divisions in society. KLCA State president Sherry J. Thomas presided.