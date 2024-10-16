People in Vattavada pin high hopes on meeting on Kurinjimala sanctuary

The people of Vattavada panchayat, near Munnar, Idukki, have pinned high hopes on the Revenue department’s decision to call an emergency meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the proposed Kurinjimala wildlife sanctuary in the panchayat.

Replying to a submission in the Assembly on Tuesday by Devikulam MLA A. Raja on the need to complete the sanctuary’s settlement process, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said an emergency meeting of Revenue, Forest, and Survey departments would be convened to discuss the proposed sanctuary-related issues.

Special officer

Devikulam Subcollector was appointed as the settlement officer for the sanctuary in 2022, but the process has not yet been completed. “The government plans to appoint a special officer for the settlement process of the wildlife sanctuary. The government is also planning to conduct a digital survey to fix the sanctuary’s boundaries,” said the Minister.

On October 6, 2006, then Forest Minister Binoy Viswam had announced the proposed 3,200-hectare Kurinjimala Wildlife Sanctuary in Kottakamboor and Vattavada under the Devikulam taluk in Munnar. Eighteen years later, the sanctuary remains in limbo.

Local people’s opinions

The villagers of Vattavada have welcomed the government’s decision to call the emergency meeting. Former grama panchayat president P. Ramaraj said the Revenue department should invite people’s representatives and local politicians to the meeting and elicit their suggestions. “Before the settlement process, the government should fix the boundaries of the proposed sanctuary. Now, over 2,000 families from eight villages of Vattavada have trouble constructing homes or taking up other developmental activities. The Forest department blocks all activities in the region, even the construction of roads, under the guise of the proposed sanctuary,” said Mr. Ramaraj.

“Eighteen years after the announcement of the sanctuary, the settlement process or fixing of boundary is yet to be completed. The government should complete the process or withdraw the sanctuary status,” said Mr. Ramaraj.

Many wild animals

Munnar Wildlife Warden K.V. Harikrishnan said some areas (58 and 62 blocks) in the Vattavada panchayat had been included in the sanctuary. “The proposed sanctuary area is the active habitat of Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana), Nilgiri tahr, tiger, and leopard. The sanctuary is connected to Pampadumshola National Park, and wild animals regularly move to these areas,” said the official.

“After the draft notification for the sanctuary was issued, the Forest department cannot allow construction in the area. The department is unable to solve the issues faced by the local people. It has no role in the settlement process,” said Mr. Harikrishnan.