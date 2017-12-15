People in the State want better facilities: Governor

Governor P. Sathasivam has said that the people of the local self-governments in the State should take genuine steps to cater to the wish of the people to have facilities and services that are of global standards. Inaugurating the valedictory of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Thalassery municipality here on Friday, the Governor said that as a result of growing urbanisation in the State, the facilities and services that people here seek were of international standards.

The local bodies should be able to provide those facilities and find solutions to developmental issues, he said.

The main objective was to ensure secure life and clean environment to all citizens. He also called on the local bodies to provide better facilities for people from other States who visit the State as tourists.

'For a lively democracy'

Mr. Sathasivam also said that democracy was being made lively by local self-government institutions. However, incidents such as those happened in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation were not desirable. The local bodies should offer services and facilities that could improve people’s lives, he said.

He also called on the local bodies to conduct adalats to collect tax arrears instead of resorting to litigation route.

Minister for Local Self-Government K.T. Jaleel presided over the function. Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, MLAs A.N. Shamseer, C.K. Nanu, A.K. Saseendran and other leaders of political parties attended the function.