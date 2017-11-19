People in the firing line again

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the city corporation council meeting on Saturday took an untoward turn with council members engaging in a literal tussle over the installation of high mast lights, it was once again the public that was left high and dry.

The alleged manhandling of Mayor V.K. Prasanth by BJP members sparked an improptu protest by the Kerala Municipal Corporation Staff Union (KMCSU) on Saturday afternoon. With the next day being a Sunday, the timing could not have been worse for many people in need who had come from distant parts of the district.

As the union members were shouting ‘End RSS goondaism,’ a citizen from Vellarada remarked, “They are protesting for each and everything. This is the actual goondaism.” She had come all the way from Vellarada to get her marriage certificate and had to leave empty handed.

“How will we protest?” was the common refrain from the public who were denied services because of the unexpected strike. There were people who had taken leave to be here and those who needed to get things done quickly, like changing the name on their Aadhar card. They were all hard-hit by the strike.

As the staff union hinted at continuing the protest till the issue is resolved, the uncertainty has left the common people stranded.