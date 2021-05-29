People in Malappuram warned against venturing out

Low COVID-19 TPR should not be taken as a reason for getting out of home, says DMO Dr. Sakeena

Health and police authorities in the district have warned the people against venturing out of their homes in spite of a sharp fall in the COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Malappuram.

The TPR registered in Malappuram district on Friday was 13.3%, when the State average was 16.4 per cent. Thanks to the triple lockdown and stricter containment, the authorities could bring down the TPR in the district from 43%, which was the State’s highest two weeks ago.

However, the police and the health authorities have turned wary as the people began showing signs of relaxation. There have been demands from some people’s representatives to ease the restrictions in view of the fall in the TPR.

Health authorities pointed out that although they could bring down the TPR to 13.3%, Malappuram continued to be the district with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. “We can’t take it easily. People should not relax on the basis of the low TPR. They should not get out of their homes except for emergency,” said District Medical Officer (DMO) K. Sakeena.

As many as 3,938 people in Malappuram tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Malappuram is the only district where triple lockdown is in force in the State.