Kerala

Watch | People in Kerala recreate Mammootty’s ‘chambiko’ moment

Mammootty’s laconic ‘chambiko’ (shoot, go ahead) for a group photograph in the Amal Neerad’s Malayalam hit is resonating on campuses, at weddings, government offices, schools and homes. Bheeshma Parvam

People of Kerala are enthusiastically chorousing ‘chambiko’ while taking selfies and group photographs with the signature score of the film in the background, along with videos.


