Watch | People in Kerala recreate Mammootty’s ‘chambiko’ moment

The Hindu Bureau April 25, 2022 18:05 IST

From politicians to teachers, people in Kerala are doing their own version of this trending Mammootty-dialogue.

From politicians to teachers, people in Kerala are doing their own version of this trending Mammootty-dialogue.

Mammootty’s laconic ‘chambiko’ (shoot, go ahead) for a group photograph in the Amal Neerad’s Malayalam hit is resonating on campuses, at weddings, government offices, schools and homes. Bheeshma Parvam People of Kerala are enthusiastically chorousing ‘chambiko’ while taking selfies and group photographs with the signature score of the film in the background, along with videos.



Our code of editorial values