GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People have lost faith in ‘family-run’ Congress, says BJP

December 27, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national committee member C. Raghunath has accused the Congress of being a party controlled by family dynasties and sycophants.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Raghunath said there was no democracy in the Congress, and that it had become a group of self-interested individuals. He added that the INDIA alliance was formed not with a broad national vision but as a collection of people with narrow local interests.

Mr. Raghunath claimed that people had lost faith in the “family-run” Congress and emphasised the BJP’s commitment to presenting a broad national vision and development policies.

He accused the Congress in Kerala of functioning as the “B team” of the Left Democratic Front (LDF ).

He said several Congress leaders might resign from the party and join the BJP soon.

Mr. Raghunath said his decision to join the BJP was not driven by a quest for positions but a commitment to working as an ordinary party worker, ready to take on any task suggested by the party leadership.

BJP district president N. Haridas, regional secretary K.K. Vinod Kumar, and national committee member A. Damodaran were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.