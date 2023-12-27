People have lost faith in ‘family-run’ Congress, says BJP

December 27, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - KANNUR

BJP national committee member C. Raghunath has accused the Congress of being a party controlled by family dynasties and sycophants.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Raghunath said there was no democracy in the Congress, and that it had become a group of self-interested individuals. He added that the INDIA alliance was formed not with a broad national vision but as a collection of people with narrow local interests.

Mr. Raghunath claimed that people had lost faith in the “family-run” Congress and emphasised the BJP’s commitment to presenting a broad national vision and development policies.

He accused the Congress in Kerala of functioning as the “B team” of the Left Democratic Front (LDF ).

He said several Congress leaders might resign from the party and join the BJP soon.

Mr. Raghunath said his decision to join the BJP was not driven by a quest for positions but a commitment to working as an ordinary party worker, ready to take on any task suggested by the party leadership.

BJP district president N. Haridas, regional secretary K.K. Vinod Kumar, and national committee member A. Damodaran were present.