People for Animals site hacked by Kerala group

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 June 2020 22:58 IST

Opposition to moves to communalise death of pregnant elephant

The official website of the People for Animals (PFA), an animal rights NGO founded by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, was hacked on Friday by a Facebook group called ‘Kerala Cyber Warriors’ in an ‘operation against communal hatred.’

The PFA website now displays a long message put up by the hackers along with a Google Map of Ambalappara in Palakkad district where a pregnant elephant died recently.

The message posted in the PFA page says: “Maneka Gandhi dragged the sad death of a pregnant elephant for dirty politics. Since you are an ‘environmentalist’ and not an expert in geography, we are introducing ‘google map’ to your little brain. Ambalappara is in Palakkad district and we all know that you deliberately brought up Malappuram district to spread communally motivated false information targeting Muslims.”

The message further says: “Your agenda is clear, love for animal is intertwined with hate for Muslims. Spreading false information by a person especially being an ex-minister and a Lok Sabha member is a real threat to the nation and not acceptable. The bond between Hindu and Muslim in Malappuram is strong.”

The page was reinstated later in the evening.