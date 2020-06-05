Kerala

People for Animals site hacked by Kerala group

Opposition to moves to communalise death of pregnant elephant

The official website of the People for Animals (PFA), an animal rights NGO founded by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, was hacked on Friday by a Facebook group called ‘Kerala Cyber Warriors’ in an ‘operation against communal hatred.’

Long message

The PFA website now displays a long message put up by the hackers along with a Google Map of Ambalappara in Palakkad district where a pregnant elephant died recently.

The message posted in the PFA page says: “Maneka Gandhi dragged the sad death of a pregnant elephant for dirty politics. Since you are an ‘environmentalist’ and not an expert in geography, we are introducing ‘google map’ to your little brain. Ambalappara is in Palakkad district and we all know that you deliberately brought up Malappuram district to spread communally motivated false information targeting Muslims.”

The message further says: “Your agenda is clear, love for animal is intertwined with hate for Muslims. Spreading false information by a person especially being an ex-minister and a Lok Sabha member is a real threat to the nation and not acceptable. The bond between Hindu and Muslim in Malappuram is strong.”

The page was reinstated later in the evening.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 11:00:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/people-for-animals-site-hacked-by-kerala-group/article31761345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY