People disappointed with LDF, UDF: Joshi

Union Minister says BJP will surprise everybody in Assembly polls

Alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been mum on the Sabarimala issue, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi has alleged that the Congress was not sincere in its efforts to protect interests of Hindus.

While interacting with the media after a BJP leadership meeting in Thrissur on Tuesday, Mr. Joshi said both the LDF and the UDF have disappointed the people of Kerala.

The Congress, which supports the court verdict in Delhi is opposing it in Kerala. The party which is opposing the LDF here is in alliance with the Left in Delhi. Their only agenda is to oppose the BJP, he said.

“Unemployment is so severe in the State that even people close to the Chief Minister are into gold smuggling. The LDF is appointing their people illegally in government posts in a hurry because they know that they are going to be out of power soon. People will express their displeasure in the election,” he said.

“Both the LDF and the UDF are competing to strike a link with Islamic fundamentalists. Surrendering to the Muslim fundamentalists is their idea of secularism. In all 60,000 cases have been taken against BJP activists in the State,” h said.

Mr. Joshi said the BJP was marching ahead in the State. They have been taking up issues of the people. The party will give a surprise everybody in Assembly polls, he said.

The Vijay Yatra led by BJP State president K. Surednran will start from Kasaragod on February 21. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath will inaugurate the yatra. Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the concluding session on March 7.