People are my God, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the people of Wayanad and Rae Bareli would both be happy about his decision on retaining any one of the Lok Sabha constituency seats that he won in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing his supporters at Edavanna, near here, on Wednesday, Mr. Gandhi said his dilemma over deciding between Wayanad and Rae Bareli could be easily resolved by the people who are his God.

“Unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, my God are the people of India. My God are the people of Wayanad. For me it is very easy; I go and talk to the people. What I will commit to you is that both Wayanad and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision.”

Mr. Gandhi made fun of Mr. Modi for being guided by the Paramatma. “Unfortunately, like the Prime Minister, I am not guided by God. I am a human being. You saw the PM talk of 400 seats, then 300 seats. He then said he was not a biological person for whom his Paramatma takes all the decisions. Modiji has a strange Paramatma, who makes him take all decisions in favour of Adani and Ambani.”

Mr. Gandhi said that the people of States such as Kerala and Uttar Pradesh showed the Prime Minister that the government could not dictate what they want. “The people of India told them that the Constitution is our voice, and do not touch the Constitution.”

He said the government formed in Delhi was a crippled one. The Opposition has dealt a fatal blow to the BJP and Mr. Modi’s attitude has to change, he said.

Imitating Mr. Modi bowing before the Constitution, the Congress leader said the people of India defeated the BJP’s arrogance of power. “Hatred has been defeated by love and affection. Arrogance has been defeated by humility. Truth is that the PM barely escaped in Varanasi. He would have defeated himself in Varanasi.”

Mr. Gandhi said that the people of India proved that every State and its tradition and history would be protected and respected.

A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, presided over the meeting. P.K. Basheer, MLA, welcomed the gathering. AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP; Congress working president M.M. Hassan; Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V.D. Satheesan; Ramesh Chennithala, MLA; Shafi Parambil, MP, District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy; Jemi Mather, MP; Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkoottathil, and Aryadan Shoukath were present.