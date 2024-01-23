ADVERTISEMENT

Pension denied for five months, differently abled man ends life in Kozhikode

January 23, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 77-year-old differently abled native of Chakkittapara Grama Panchayat in Kozhikode district, who was reportedly suffering from a financial crisis after being denied of his social security pension for around five months, was found dead on Tuesday.

Muthukad Valayath Joseph, or V. Pappachan, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house by neighbours. He had sent letters to the grama panchayat secretary recently saying that he would end his life if he did not get the pension in 15 days. Both Joseph and his bed-ridden daughter were entirely dependent on the amount for a living. The daughter was shifted to a care centre after his wife passed away a year ago. Joseph had sent letters to other officials too explaining his plight.

The panchayat authorities, however, have said that the death cannot be attributed to denial of the pension.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 04952-760000. 

