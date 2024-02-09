Pension delay, 90-year-old woman in Kerala stages protest on road

February 09, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - IDUKKI

A 90-year-old woman staged a protest against the delay in the distribution of welfare pension.

Ponnamma, a resident of Karuppupalam, near Vandiperiyar, staged the protest sitting on a chair in the middle of the road connecting Vandiperiyar and Vallakkadavu on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On receiving information, the Vandiperiyar police reached the spot and promised her that her issue would be taken up with the authorities. After the intervention of the police, Ponnamma ended the protest.

Ponnamma, living with her son Mayan, a daily wage worker, said she did not receive the pension from September. Mr. Mayan said the pension and his wages were the only income of the family. Due to the delay in pension distribution, she was finding it difficult even to to buy her medicines.

