ADVERTISEMENT

Pension delay, 90-year-old woman in Kerala stages protest on road

February 09, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The 90-year-old woman who staged a protest against the pension delay at Vandiperiyar in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 90-year-old woman staged a protest against the delay in the distribution of welfare pension.

Ponnamma, a resident of Karuppupalam, near Vandiperiyar, staged the protest sitting on a chair in the middle of the road connecting Vandiperiyar and Vallakkadavu on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On receiving information, the Vandiperiyar police reached the spot and promised her that her issue would be taken up with the authorities. After the intervention of the police, Ponnamma ended the protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ponnamma, living with her son Mayan, a daily wage worker, said she did not receive the pension from September. Mr. Mayan said the pension and his wages were the only income of the family. Due to the delay in pension distribution, she was finding it difficult even to to buy her medicines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US