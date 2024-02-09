GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pension delay, 90-year-old woman in Kerala stages protest on road

February 09, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The 90-year-old woman who staged a protest against the pension delay at Vandiperiyar in Idukki.

The 90-year-old woman who staged a protest against the pension delay at Vandiperiyar in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 90-year-old woman staged a protest against the delay in the distribution of welfare pension.

Ponnamma, a resident of Karuppupalam, near Vandiperiyar, staged the protest sitting on a chair in the middle of the road connecting Vandiperiyar and Vallakkadavu on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On receiving information, the Vandiperiyar police reached the spot and promised her that her issue would be taken up with the authorities. After the intervention of the police, Ponnamma ended the protest.

Ponnamma, living with her son Mayan, a daily wage worker, said she did not receive the pension from September. Mr. Mayan said the pension and his wages were the only income of the family. Due to the delay in pension distribution, she was finding it difficult even to to buy her medicines.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.