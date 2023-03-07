‘Penkaval’ set to take girl students from Kerala for night patrolling with the police

March 07, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Female students from Christ College, Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, and the Janamaithri Police wing of the Kerala Police are set to mark a new milestone in community policing in Kerala on Wednesday, International Women’s Day, with the students joining the police for night patrolling.

Called Penkaval, the project envisages bringing girl students close to law enforcement agencies in order to familiarise them with safe nightlife in towns and villages.

Speaking to The Hindu, Muvish Murali, assistant professor and coordinator of Thavanish, the social service arm of Christ College, said the first-of-its-kind project in the country is expected to make girl students stronger and instil a sense of security in them while out at night.

The project was flagged off by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on March 5, and the first batch of students are set to begin night patrolling on Wednesday.

The students will be accompanied by a woman Sub-inspector and backed up by a male counterpart, said Anish Karim, Circle Inspector, Irinjalakuda. “The project is designed with the objective of empowering girl students. It will also help them approach the police without fear during critical situations,” he added.

Initially, three students from the college would be allowed to tag along with the night patrolling team. The students are required to produce a consent letter from their parents and their institution to join the project. They will also be provided uniforms.

Mohana Lakshmi, a second-year BA Economics student who works as a part-time employee at an Akshaya centre, said despite the spirited interventions by the police and other agencies, a stroll at night was still a daunting task for women in the State.

“I sometimes face lewd comments and uncomfortable gazes while going to the hostel after work. I did not need to think twice to join the patrolling team. I hope the project will give us more courage to face life,” said Ms. Lakshmi.