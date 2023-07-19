Pending salaries: mazdoors working with Forest department goes on indefinite strike in Kannur

July 19, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - KANNUR

Residents along fringes of forests facing elephant and wildlife threats are likely to face more problems, with mazdoors (watchers) in the Forest department beginning their indefinite strike in the district on Tuesday.

The strike has been organised by AITUC in front of Kottiyur-Kandppunam Forest department office and Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary Vayanchal office demanding immediate payment of salaries of temporary watchers, which has been pending for six months now.

They also made demands for festival allowances for 2022, provision of uniforms, rain coats, boots, identity cards, and issuing salaries on the fifth of every month.

Though a meeting was organised with Divisional Forest Officer and warden of the wildlife sancturary, it failed to come to a conclusion. Following the strike, monitoring around Kottiyur and Kannavam has been affected.

There are around 70 watchers, who are engaged in works including chasing wild elephants back into forests.

Kannur DFO P. Karthick said that wages amounting to ₹40 lakh are pending. However, payments have been made to many till the last month. Payment is being done based on the funds allocated by the government. The issue has been taken up with higher authorities and certain funds has been allocated, which is likely to end the protests, he added.

