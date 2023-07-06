Pending files pile up at RDD office, allege teachers

July 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A teacher and a few colleagues who reached the Thiruvananthapuram regional deputy director (RDD) office under the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education for service verification were appalled at the shoddy treatment they got there. “When a mismatch in a pin number during service verification was pointed out, I offered to correct it on the spot, but was refused. Similarly, my service book has been lying in the office for six months for an increment. I was told that it would take another year-and-a-half,” said the teacher.

Another higher secondary teacher says he had to submit bills twice for an increment arrears, but owing to the delay at the RDD office these had got cancelled. The office has few staff, and they tend to drag their feet. “They will make us run around even for a small matter. Lots of files are pending there. It is perhaps the worst education office in the State,” he says.

Pension files too

It is not uncommon to hear such complaints from teaching and non-teaching staff visiting the RDD office here. The office takes care of appointments, increments, grade, and pension of teachers in schools in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. Files, including those related to pension, have been pending at the office for years, say teachers.

It is alleged that some posts of clerks in the office have been vacant for nearly six months. There are 10 posts of clerks and recently, four lab assistants were given by-transfer promotion and posted to the four vacant posts. However, two retired the same day and one did not join. One office attendant was promoted as clerk.

Last week, another laboratory assistant was appointed to a clerk post. One clerk is on leave, and one of the two senior clerks is due for promotion as junior superintendent.

The practice of appointing junior and senior clerks in the 1:1 ratio is not followed in the office, it is alleged. As a result, it lacks hands with adequate experience.

The Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association says many school principals had complained that let alone approval of their appointment as principals, they were not even being designated ‘in-charge’ so that they could disburse teachers’ salaries. Despite protests, repeated reminders to the General Education department, and the Minister for General Education’s assurance, there had been no change in the situation.

Minister’s assurance

When contacted, the Minister’s office said files got delayed when there were vacancies in the RDD office. As the lab assistants promoted and posted as clerks did not have enough experience, the Director of General Education had been asked to appoint experienced hands to the three remaining vacancies in the office. New staff would be appointed this week itself.