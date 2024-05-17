ADVERTISEMENT

Pending driving test applications to be cleared soon in Kerala

Published - May 17, 2024 08:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

2,24,972 applicants await slot for driving tests, more officials to be deployed to clear backlog of applications

The Hindu Bureau

The Transport department is taking steps to clear the backlog of applications for driving licence in the State. More officials would be deployed to conduct the driving test, a pressnote issued by the Transport Commissioner said.

The pressnote said there were 2,24,972 applicants who were awaiting a slot for the driving test after securing learner’s licence. Regional Transport Officers had been directed to assess the situation at the regional level and take steps to clear the backlog.

The pressnote added that the government had written to the National Informatics Centre in Delhi to resolve the glitches in the Sarathy software which provides services related to issuing driving licence. “The current problems in issuing driving licence are expected to be resolved once the software becomes functional again,” it said.

