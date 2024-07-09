ADVERTISEMENT

Pending Central payments total ₹3,951 crore: Balagopal

Published - July 09, 2024 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

₹725 crore pending towards health grant and ₹513 crore towards grants for urban local bodies

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government is yet to receive around ₹ 3,951 crore from the Centre under various grants and payments, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to the discussion on the Kerala Appropriation Bill, Mr. Balagopal said ₹725 crore was pending towards health grant, and ₹513 crore towards the grants for urban local bodies. The Centre is yet to release ₹636 crore for the National Health Mission (NHM).

“Last year, the State had met the entire quantum of Central share in advance,” Mr. Balagopal said.

Other pending payments include ₹226 crore under the National Social Assistance Programme (social security pensions), ₹ 220 crore related to purchases under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, ₹34.7 crore under State Disaster Mitigation Fund, ₹158 crore for the Samagra Shiksha programme and ₹164 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Centre also owes Kerala ₹141 crore under Poshan Abhiyan, ₹74 crore under National Food Security Act, ₹750 crore towards UGC pay revision arrears, and ₹11 crore towards assistance for the noon-meal scheme in schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US