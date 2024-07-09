Pending Central payments total ₹3,951 crore: Balagopal

The Kerala government is yet to receive around ₹ 3,951 crore from the Centre under various grants and payments, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to the discussion on the Kerala Appropriation Bill, Mr. Balagopal said ₹725 crore was pending towards health grant, and ₹513 crore towards the grants for urban local bodies. The Centre is yet to release ₹636 crore for the National Health Mission (NHM).

“Last year, the State had met the entire quantum of Central share in advance,” Mr. Balagopal said.

Other pending payments include ₹226 crore under the National Social Assistance Programme (social security pensions), ₹ 220 crore related to purchases under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, ₹34.7 crore under State Disaster Mitigation Fund, ₹158 crore for the Samagra Shiksha programme and ₹164 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

The Centre also owes Kerala ₹141 crore under Poshan Abhiyan, ₹74 crore under National Food Security Act, ₹750 crore towards UGC pay revision arrears, and ₹11 crore towards assistance for the noon-meal scheme in schools.