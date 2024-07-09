GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pending Central payments total ₹3,951 crore: Balagopal

₹725 crore pending towards health grant and ₹513 crore towards grants for urban local bodies

Published - July 09, 2024 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government is yet to receive around ₹ 3,951 crore from the Centre under various grants and payments, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to the discussion on the Kerala Appropriation Bill, Mr. Balagopal said ₹725 crore was pending towards health grant, and ₹513 crore towards the grants for urban local bodies. The Centre is yet to release ₹636 crore for the National Health Mission (NHM).

“Last year, the State had met the entire quantum of Central share in advance,” Mr. Balagopal said.

Other pending payments include ₹226 crore under the National Social Assistance Programme (social security pensions), ₹ 220 crore related to purchases under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, ₹34.7 crore under State Disaster Mitigation Fund, ₹158 crore for the Samagra Shiksha programme and ₹164 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

The Centre also owes Kerala ₹141 crore under Poshan Abhiyan, ₹74 crore under National Food Security Act, ₹750 crore towards UGC pay revision arrears, and ₹11 crore towards assistance for the noon-meal scheme in schools.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.