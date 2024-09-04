ADVERTISEMENT

Pellets on elephant’s body: Forest department registers case

Published - September 04, 2024 07:10 pm IST - IDUKKI

Around 20 air gun pellets recovered from the body of wild elephant Murivalan Kompan that died in the early hours of Sunday at Chinnakkanal

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department has registered a case in connection with the recovery of around 20 air gun pellets from the body of a wild elephant, locally called Murivalan Kompan, that died in the early hours of Sunday at Chinnakkanal.

According to Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi, the case was registered under section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act. Mr. Vegi said that during a post-mortem examination, a forest veterinary team led by Director of Animal Husbandry department Arun Zacharia recovered 20 pellets from the skin of the animal. 

According to Forest department sources, the tusker was around 34 years old, and it was suspected that airgun shots had been used to chase the animal away over the years.

According to Forest department officials, Murivalan Kompan died in a fight with another tusker, Chakkakompan at Chempakathozhukudi, near Singukandam, at Chinnakkanal.

Meanwhile, Chakkakompan attacked a house at 301 Colony, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki on Tuesday morning. According to residents, the elephant attacked Sebastian’s home around 3 a.m. Mr. Sebastian’s family members were away at the time.

