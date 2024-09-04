GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pellets on elephant’s body: Forest department registers case

Around 20 air gun pellets recovered from the body of wild elephant Murivalan Kompan that died in the early hours of Sunday at Chinnakkanal

Published - September 04, 2024 07:10 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department has registered a case in connection with the recovery of around 20 air gun pellets from the body of a wild elephant, locally called Murivalan Kompan, that died in the early hours of Sunday at Chinnakkanal.

According to Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi, the case was registered under section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act. Mr. Vegi said that during a post-mortem examination, a forest veterinary team led by Director of Animal Husbandry department Arun Zacharia recovered 20 pellets from the skin of the animal. 

According to Forest department sources, the tusker was around 34 years old, and it was suspected that airgun shots had been used to chase the animal away over the years.

According to Forest department officials, Murivalan Kompan died in a fight with another tusker, Chakkakompan at Chempakathozhukudi, near Singukandam, at Chinnakkanal.

Meanwhile, Chakkakompan attacked a house at 301 Colony, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki on Tuesday morning. According to residents, the elephant attacked Sebastian’s home around 3 a.m. Mr. Sebastian’s family members were away at the time.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.