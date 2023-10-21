HamberMenu
Peevees, Ideal schools in the lead in CBSE arts fest

October 21, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The upper primary students of Fatimagiri English School, Nilambur, performing a group dance that won the first prize in category-2 at the CBSE Central Sahodaya Arts Festival held at Navabharath Central School, Peruvallur, on Friday.

The upper primary students of Fatimagiri English School, Nilambur, performing a group dance that won the first prize in category-2 at the CBSE Central Sahodaya Arts Festival held at Navabharath Central School, Peruvallur, on Friday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Peevees Model School, Nilambur, and Ideal English School, Kadakassery, were leading on the second day of the district arts festival organised by the CBSE Central Sahodaya and the Kerala CBSE School Management Association at Navabharath Central School, Peruvallur.

In the senior secondary category, Peevees Model School was ahead with 619 points, while MES Central School, Tirur, was in the second position with 589 points, and Nazareth Senior Secondary School, Manjeri, was in the third position with 529 points.

In secondary category, Ideal English School was leading with 475 points, while Peevees Model School and Nazareth SS School were behind with 420 and 401 points respectively.

In the common category, students of Nazareth SS School were in the lead with 70 points, followed by those of Ideal English School with 66 points and MES Central School with 58 points.

The three-day arts festival will conclude on Saturday. P. Abdul Hameed, MLA, will give away the trophies at a valedictory function to be held in the evening.

