Peerumade’s British Aerial Ropeway marks its 100th year

Relatively unknown, the ropeway was constructed to transport tea leaves and other goods across the estates of Peerumade and Vandiperiyar

Published - October 27, 2024 08:38 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram
The British Aerial Ropeway pillars in a plantation at Meloram in Idukki.

The British Aerial Ropeway pillars in a plantation at Meloram in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The British-engineered monorail, which once wound through Munnar’s undulating hills, is part of the hill station’s lore. However, Munnar also had a lesser-known marvel that showcased the British engineering prowess in the early 20th Century — the British Aerial Ropeway. This year marks the centenary of the ropeway constructed at Peerumade in Idukki.

While Munnar’s monorail system has long been recognised, few know about the aerial ropeway established by British planters from Kuttikkanam to Mundakayam, which transported tea leaves and goods across the estates of Peerumade and Vandiperiyar.

Established in 1924 by J.A. Richardson of Ashley near Peerumade, the ropeway is stretched across 5.5 miles at an altitude of 3,000 ft. Despite its ambitious set-up, the service was short-lived due to economic challenges, repeated technical complaints, and increasing use of the Kottayam-Kumily road (K K road).

The rediscovery of this lost engineering marvel is largely credited to Sunil Sebastian, a teacher at St. Anthony’s High School in Mundakayam. Around four years ago Sunil got to know about the ropeway from a local resident, Vallipparampil Joseph, who mentioned its existence during a bus journey. Sparked by curiosity, Sunil embarked on a six month-long search with the help of local people and uncovered the remnants of the aerial ropeway route. “I found 15 pillars that connected the ropeway from hill to hill,” he says. “Theold ropeway building still stands in Kuttikkanam, which also served as a Civil Supply godown later,’‘ he adds.

Sunil’s discovery reveals a path that winds down through Kuttikkanam, Mattam, Mekkunnu, Azangad, Pattikkunnu, Meloram, Boys Estate, and 35th mile.

Delay

“It is astonishing that such an engineering wonder went largely unnoticed, especially since it surpasses even the Munnar ropewayin its complexity. A decision to construct the ropeway was made in 1914and construction materials were transported from England for this. However, the ship sank in the Mediterranean sea in 1916, during the First World War period, resulting in a delay in the construction,‘‘ he says.

Historical records, including A Planting Century: The First Hundred Years of The United Planters Association of South India, 1893–1993 and Above Hebron’s Pool, shed light on this ropeway’s role in local plantation history. These books recount how, facing limited transportation options, Richardson attempted to bring motor lorries from England to manage the transportation of goods and passengers.

“There are many exceedingly rich agricultural districts in southern India which, owing to their almost inaccessible position in mountain regions, are not giving returns which are in any way commensurate with their possibilities. Bullock carts are proverbially slow and often unreliable,” says the book.

While the vehicles struggled on the steep hills, the ropeway was seen as a solution. It was eventually abandoned as it proved financially unviable.

