Peerumade residents demand capture and relocation of wild elephant

People’s representatives and residents of Peerumade demanded that a wild elephant that has been creating panic among people in the area be captured and relocated.

The demand was raised at a high-level meeting convened by the Peerumade tahsildar on Monday at the Peerumade taluk auditorium to discuss the increasing wild elephant attacks in the Peerumade and Kuttikkanam areas of Idukki district under the Kottayam forest division.

According to officials, the meeting was called after a tuskless male wild elephant came dangerously close to a group of students of Mariagiri English Medium School on the Kottarakara-Dindigul National Highway at Peerumade on Wednesday. The next day, a two-wheeler rider was chased by the elephant.

At the meeting, the school authorities and the residents raised concerns over wild elephants venturing into human habitats at Peerumade. The animal’s presenncce on the stretch could pose threat to Sabarimala pilgrims as well. They demanded that the authorities take immediate steps to capture the elephant and relocate it to deep forest.

Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman criticised the Forest department for the increase in wild elephant attacks. “If the Forest department fails to take immediate action to prevent the wild elephant attacks at Peerumade, a hunger strike will be staged,” Mr. Soman said.

He said eight of the nine panchayats in the Peerumade Assembly constituency were facing serious wild elephant threats. “As the divisional forest office is in Kottayam, officials are not available to address the human-animal conflict issues in Peerumade. The Kottayam division office should be shifted to Idukki,” said Mr. Soman.

He also accused the Forest department of preventing the opening of the Valanjanganam-Thottappura road connecting Kottayam-Kumily road.

Idukki Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyju P. Jacob assured the meeting that the district administration would direct various departments to take steps to prevent wild animal attacks in the region. “Steps will be taken to shift the Forest department office to Idukki. The district administration will direct the estate management to clear the bushes from the non-forest areas in Peerumade to ensure visibility,” said the ADM.

Movements monitored

Meanwhile, Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) West Division deputy director Sandeep S. said that a department team was monitoring the movements of the elephant. “The department is trying to chase the elephant back to deep forest. Capturing and relocating the animal is not an easy task. The department will take steps as per the directions of the district administration and the government,” said the official.