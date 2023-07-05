Peerumade receives highest rainfall of 220.5 mm in State

July 05, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

Incessant rain continued to wreak havoc in Idukki and disrupted normal life on Wednesday. Peerumade taluk received the highest rainfall of 220.5 mm in the State in the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department’s automatic weather station at Peerumade recorded the rainfall data.

The district received an average of 109.46 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. Devikulam received 116.6 mm, Udumbanchola 55.5 mm, Thodupuzha 67.8 mm, and Idukki 115.4 mm.

“When an area receives over 204.5 mm of rain it can be termed extremely heavy rainfall, 115 mm to 204.5 mm very heavy rainfall, and 70 mm to 114.5 mm heavy rainfall. Peerumade received extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours,” says climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil.

The water level increased by over 2.04 ft in the past 24 hours in the Idukki reservoir. The water level in the reservoir was 2,310.26 ft on Wednesday. It was 2,308.02 ft on Tuesday.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday was 115.80 ft. The maximum allowed level is 142 ft. The shutters of the Kallarkutty, Pambla, and Malankara dams were opened on Wednesday.

Uprooted trees damaged two houses at Santhanpara and Udumbanchola. A parked car was destroyed at Nedumkandam after a branch of a tree fell on the vehicle.

The storage levels in the major hydel dams rose by over 5% within two days. The water level in Idukki is 17%, Pampa 16%, Sholayar 41%, Idamalayar 22%, Kundala 36%, Mattupetty 37%, Kuttiady 50%, Thariyode 11%, Anayirankal 11%, Ponmudi 21%, Neriamangalam 99%, Peringalkuthu 44%, and Lower Periyar 88%.