Peerumade police register case against actor Maniyanpilla Raju

Published - November 26, 2024 07:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Peerumade police have registered a case against actor Maniyanpilla Raju following a complaint filed by a woman actor at Aluva. According to Peerumade Deputy Superintendent (Dy.SP) of Police Vishal Johnson, the case has been registered under Section 354 (act caused by inducing a person to believe that he will be rendered an object of the divine displeasure.) In her complaint, the woman said that the incident occurred at Kuttikkanam in Idukki in 2009 while they were travelling in a vehicle to a location. She alleged that the actor indulged in sexually inappropriate conversation and misbehaved with her.

