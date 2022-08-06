Peechi dam shutters raised further

No need for panic, says Revenue Minister

Revenue Minister K. Rajan visiting the Peechi dam on Saturday. Water level in the Manali river has gone up with the further opening of the dam shutters. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shutters of the Peechi dam on the Manali river were raised further on Saturday. Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who visited the dam and reviewed the situation, said there was no need for panic. The Minister held discussions with irrigation engineers and people’s representatives.

Currently the water level at the Manali river is 5.53 m. The hazard level is 6.1. m. Yellow alert has been forecast in the district for two days. Shutters have been raised to release more water and reduce the water level at the Peechi reservoir. Now the shutters have been opened 25 cm. It will not make much difference in the Manali river water level, the Minister said.

The district administration had warned residents of Pananchery, Puthur, Nadathara, Nenmanikkara, Alagappa Nagar, and Thrikkur panchayats before raising the shutters. People have been restricted from going to river banks. Flood tourism would not be allowed, authorities said.