Peechi dam opened for visitors

After remaining out of bounds for tourists for over three months due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Peechi dam has been opened for visitors. The dam and the garden were closed for visitors on April 21 following the spread of the pandemic in the State.

As per the revised restrictions announced by the government, tourist centres can be opened by maintaining the COVID-19 protocol. Visitors will be allowed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. after thermal scanning and sanitisation.

Four shutters of the dam were opened on July 27. Two of them were closed later after the rain weakened.

Among oldest dams

Peechi, one of the oldest dams in the State, is situated 22 km from Thissur city. The dam was built as an irrigation project for villages around the project. Built across the Manali river, it also meets the drinking water needs of Thrissur city.