A pedestrian sustained injuries after being knocked down by an over-speeding scooter near Kazhakuttom on Thursday.

The police identified the victim as Ushakumari of Chanthavila. The incident occurred at Chanthavila around 8 p.m. when Ushakumari was crossing the road. She was soon rushed to a private hospital. The Kazhakuttom police have registered a case.