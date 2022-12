December 13, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A morning walker was killed after being hit by a speeding car near Pothencode on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the deceased as Simon, 66, of Poikavila. The incident took place at Oruvamoola near Kattayikonam around 7.30 a.m.

While Simon died on the spot, the driver of the car sped away without stopping. He is suspected to have dozed off while driving. The Pothencode police have registered a case and have commenced a probe into the incident.