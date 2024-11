Pedal boating service, which was discontinued a few years ago owing to technical issues, will resume at Kalipoika, the recreational boating centre within Sarovaram Biopark in Kozhikode on Thursday (November 14). The service will be operated under the supervision of the District Tourism Promotion Council from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Entry tickets are priced at ₹70 for adults and ₹40 for children, a press release says.

Related Topics Kozhikode / parks