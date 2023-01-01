Pedal boat service launched at Kakkathuruthu

January 01, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

In a fillip to village tourism, a pedal boat service was launched at Kakkathuruthu in Vembanad Lake. It was inaugurated by A.M. Ariff, MP, on Saturday.

In 2016, National Geographic named Kakkathuruthu (island of crows) one of the best places to watch the sunset and listed the isle on its ‘Around the World in 24 Hours’, a photographic tour of travel-worthy spots. Other facilities available at the island include canoeing, shikhara boating, angling and kayaking. Tourists can also enjoy local cuisine there.

Though Kakkathuruthu aims to become a top travel destination, the place is lacking in basic amenities. The place is accessed by boats and its two-decade-old demand for a bridge connecting the island to the mainland is yet to be fulfilled. The Tourism department has included Kakkathuruthu in the list of Destination Challenge project.

Ezhupunna grama panchayat president R. Pradeep presided. Ezhupunna grama panchayat standing committee chairperson Deepa Teacher, Kakkathuruthu Tourism coordinator Foji John and others attended the function.