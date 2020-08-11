Pearl spot production in Kerala falls short of demand, finds aquaculture institute

KOCHI

11 August 2020 22:33 IST

Chennai-based CIBA seeks support of State government to boost production

The Chennai-based Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) has sought the support of the State government to boost aquaculture production of pearl spot (karimeen).

Kerala produces a meagre 2,000 tonnes of pearl spot against a demand of 10,000 tonnes per annum through aquaculture, according to ICAR-CIBA.

It was high time that the State had a road map for the utilisation of highly prospective brackish water resources of the State towards the betterment of pearl spot farming, said CIBA director K.K. Vijayan at a webinar for fish farmers in Kerala. Though the fish had big market demand in the State, pearl spot farming was in stagnation, unable to yield expected output given the potential resources, he added.

In a bid to increase the production, the sector required a solid network of farmers, government agencies and aquaculture experts for ensuring quality seeds and feeds which were essential for the smooth functioning and growth of farming, he said.

The CIBA director said the institute successfully developed the technology of pair breeding of the fish that would help set up cost-effective modular units of pearl spot hatcheries and produce quality seeds for farming in required quantities at the required time.

The institute is ready to provide scientific and technological support if the State government develops a road map to improve the sector. Farmers should be urged to follow scientific practices to make the ventures both profitable and sustainable, the communication added.

‘Selective breeding is the future’

Slow growth of pearl spot is one of the reasons being faced by aqua farmers as the fish would attain weight up to 200 g during a long farming period of one year. In order to tackle this, CIBA proposes to go for selective breeding of the species that will help farmers harvest the crops with a profitable growth rate within six months.

A safe method of genetic improvement as in the case of tilapia is possible. Selective breeding is the future of pearl spot aquaculture that will become a milestone in the history of brackish water aquaculture in Kerala.

However, it requires a comprehensive plan and financial assistance from the State government as the process is likely to take up to five years costing ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore for completion.

In addition, coordinated efforts among the scientific community and the government are required to make this happen. If the government took steps, the CIBA would wholeheartedly support the government to provide its scientific expertise, said the CIBA director.