Peak power demand at a record high in State

KSEB asks consumers to keep electricity usage low during the evening hours of 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

March 22, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The unrelenting summer heat continues to push up electricity demand during the evening hours. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) recorded a peak power demand of 5,150 megawatts (MW) on March 21, an all-time high for Kerala. The previous record peak demand was 5,076 MW set earlier this March.

In the case of daily consumption, the State has reported only one day since March 11 when it fell below 100 million units (mu). March 17 recorded a consumption of 92.15 mu. Although it was a Sunday when usage is at a weekly lowest, the consumption level was still high for early summer. On all other days, the KSEB has reported above-100 mu consumption.

The Power department and the KSEB have urged the consumers to keep electricity usage low during the evening hours of 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. when demand is at its maximum.

