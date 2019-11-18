Peaceful start to Mandalam season

The 41-day annual Mandalam pilgrim season began at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikom on Sunday. The sacred grove (poonkavanam) witnessed heavy rush as hundreds of devotees thronged the hillock to offer prayers in the early morning hours of the first day of the pilgrim season.

New head priest (Melsanthi) A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri opened the sanctum sanctorum at 3 a.m. and the Sannidhanam resonated with high-pitched ‘Swamiyei, Saranam Ayyappa’ chants.

Long queues

The pilgrims waited for hours together in long queues to get a glimpse of the deity.

They had to wait inside the iron barricades at the Valiyanadappanthal and on the Saramkuthy path for a long time to reach the temple sopanam.

All pilgrims were diverted through door-framed metal detectors kept at the Valiyanadappanthal and at the entry point on the northern side of the temple as part of the security arrangements. The calm ambience at Sabarimala and its base camps this time was in sharp contrast to the tumultuous situation during the previous pilgrim season in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict, permitting entry for women of all age groups into the temple.

The rituals began with chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Maheshwararu Mohanararu, performing the Ashtadravya Maha Ganapati homom in the morning. Both the Tantri and the Melsanthi distributed ‘prasadom’ (sandal paste with flowers offered to the deity) to the devotees at the sopanam after Ashtabhishekom was performed at the temple.

Neyyabhishekom, the ritualistic pouring of ghee over the Ayyappa idol, which the devotees consider an important offering to the deity, began at 3.30 a.m.

Kadakampally Surendran, Devaswom Minister; N. Vasu, Travancore Devaswom Board president; K.S. Ravi, N.Vijayakumar, board members; M. Harshan, Devaswom Commissioner; G. Krishnakumar, Chief Engineer; M. Manoj, Special Commissioner appointed by the Kerala High Court, and A. Padmakumar, former TDB president, were among those who offered prayers at the temple in the morning.

The 41-Mandalam pilgrim season will come to close on December 27.