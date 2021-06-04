PDS in Kerala to be modernised

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has set its sights on modernising the public distribution system in the State.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, while presenting the State Budget on Friday, said the network of ration shops would be renovated through end-to-end computerisation, the wide use of E-PoS (Electronic Point of Sale) machines, and the doorstep distribution of ration. The facilities would enable ration cardholder to purchase from any ration shop in the State.

He added that the wide network of cooperative societies in the sector would be utilised for market intervention to prevent rise in prices of essential commodities during festival seasons. The department had commenced 70 new outlets for stabilising price in public markets, while 97 outlets were upgraded. Besides strengthening the Civil Supplies Corporation and Consumerfed, the number of mobile Maveli stores would be increased.