PDP to hold Statewide ‘Secular India’ march in Kerala from March 1

February 19, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - KOCHI

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will organise a week-long ‘Secular India’ march from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala from March 1, 2024.

The march seeks “restoration of secular India”, protests against the alleged violation of Constitution and demands reservation in proportion to population, said PDP office-bearers at a press conference held here on Monday. The march will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on March 9.

The party expressed concerns about the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the BJP-led Uttarakhand State government and similar attempts by other BJP-led State governments. This attempt to sabotage personal law was part of a conspiracy to prohibit rituals and belief systems, it said.

The PDP accused the Sangh Parivar of planning to “take over” Muslim and Christian places of worship and thus to take political advantage from the resultant social anarchy and rupture in the peaceful atmosphere.

Significant changes should be effected in forest and wildlife laws in view of the increased threat to people by wild animals in Kerala. Restricting safeguards of law to wildlife and ignoring human lives is primitive. The governments and the people’s representatives follow the anti-people policy of discussing the issue only when lives are lost to wildlife attacks whereafter it is forgotten. Peaceful lives of people call for controlling wildlife in proportion to the forest area, the party office-bearers said.

The rise in the price of essential commodities sold through Supplyco will hit the people hard. The increased prices in Supplyco which common people are reliant on will amount to price rise across the market, affecting the entire population of the State, they said. The party office-bearers called for the government’s intervention to check black-marketing and hoarding.

PDP vice chairman T.A. Muhammed Bilal, general secretaries V.M. Aliyar and Muhammed Rajeeb, district president Ashraf Vazhakala and district secretary Jamal Kunjunnikkara attended the press conference.

