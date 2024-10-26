PDP rejects accusation that Maudany radicalised Muslim youth

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Abdul Nasir Maudany hardly needs a ‘good certificate’ from CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan and if his opinion is that of the CPI(M) then let the party secretary say it, said the PDP State Committee.

The statement at a press conference held here on Saturday came in the wake of a reported reference in Mr. Jayarajan’s latest book that Mr. Maudany had a role in radicalising the Muslim youth in the State. PDP compared the reference to a blind person’s description of an elephant.

Not a single case remains against Mr. Maudany in connection with the work of the voluntary organisation, the Islamic Sevak Sangham (ISS), which he founded during the 90s. In cases registered by the police accusing him of inflammatory speeches, the courts had subsequently acquitted him. Despite an attempt on his life by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on August 6, 1992, when he was still the chairman of the organisation, his followers didn’t resort to any action threatening peace of the State.

Mr. Maudany had at that time aired the same opinions, which are now being raised against Sangh Parivar and fascist forces by secular parties and leaders. Only, at that time, there was Maudany alone to air it. Mr. Jayarajan was only parroting the accusations of the Sangh Parivar against Mr. Maudany.

Mr. Maudany was never booked anywhere in Kerala on account of arranging arms training or for stockpiling arms and therefore we reject Mr. Jayarajan’s accusation with the contempt it deserve. Despite having been incarcerated for 13 years on trumped up charges, Mr. Maudany’s followers have done nothing to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in Kerala, they reminded.

Mr. Maudany did the honourable act of keeping the Muslim youth united and prevented them from straying into extremism frustrated as they were by the communal, racist and hateful activities of the RSS during the 90s, the PDP leaders claimed. Evidence should be produced to prove the accusations that his speeches since the demolition of the Babri Masjid had led to the radicalisation of the Muslim youth. It was during the same period in 1993 that Mr. Maudany campaigned for the LDF candidate in the by-election to the Ottappalam Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Jayarajan becoming messiah of secularism after losing a palm to the RSS attack while Mr. Maudany getting dubbed as extremist after losing a limb in the attack by the same forces is also on account of the perception created by the RSS, they alleged.

PDP, they said, is ready for a public debate to debunk the allegation that Mr. Maudany had adopted extremist positions at any time during his public life. At a time when fascism is spreading it tentacles across the country by dividing democratic and secular forces, the Left leaders should not work towards weakening the Left, secularist forces.

PDP State general secretaries V.M. Aliyar, Muhammed Rajeeb, Majeed Cherppu and T.A. Mujeeb Rahman and district secretary Jamal Kunjunnikkara attended the press conference.